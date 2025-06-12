Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Tech spurts on securing Rs 2,631 crore BSNL contract

Sterlite Tech spurts on securing Rs 2,631 crore BSNL contract

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Sterlite Technologies (STL) surged 10.80% to Rs 85.38 after the company announced it secured a Rs 2,631 crore contract from BSNL for building and maintaining the middle-mile network under BharatNet in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The contract, part of Package 13 under the BharatNet initiative, was awarded to STL in consortium with Dilip Buildcon. It includes the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the optical fiber network across the two telecom circles.

The project entails a three-year construction timeline followed by a ten-year maintenance period, with annual fees set at 5.5% of capex for the first five years and 6.5% for the next five.

Following the demerger of STL's Global Services Business, effective 31 March 2025, the contract will be transferred to STL Networks, as per a scheme approved by the NCLT, Mumbai.

Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise and data centre networks.

On a consolidated basis, Sterlite Technologies reported net loss of Rs 40 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 82 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales rose 24.79% YoY to Rs 1052 crore in Q4 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

