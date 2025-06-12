Sterlite Tech spurts on securing Rs 2,631 crore BSNL contract

Sterlite Technologies (STL) surged 10.80% to Rs 85.38 after the company announced it secured a Rs 2,631 crore contract from BSNL for building and maintaining the middle-mile network under BharatNet in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The contract, part of Package 13 under the BharatNet initiative, was awarded to STL in consortium with Dilip Buildcon. It includes the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the optical fiber network across the two telecom circles.

The project entails a three-year construction timeline followed by a ten-year maintenance period, with annual fees set at 5.5% of capex for the first five years and 6.5% for the next five.