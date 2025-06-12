NTPC commissions 660 MW Unit-3 of North Karanpura STPP

NTPC announced that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-3 of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, (3 x 660 MW) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone and group basis has become 60266 MW and 81368 MW respectively.

