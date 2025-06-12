Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC commissions 660 MW Unit-3 of North Karanpura STPP

NTPC commissions 660 MW Unit-3 of North Karanpura STPP

Jun 12 2025
NTPC announced that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-3 of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, (3 x 660 MW) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone and group basis has become 60266 MW and 81368 MW respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jun 12 2025

