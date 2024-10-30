Shalby consolidated net profit declines 87.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 267.54 crore

Net profit of Shalby declined 87.71% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 267.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 237.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.267.54237.9812.2022.1530.5554.9313.7042.633.3927.58

