Shalby consolidated net profit declines 87.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 267.54 croreNet profit of Shalby declined 87.71% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 267.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 237.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales267.54237.98 12 OPM %12.2022.15 -PBDT30.5554.93 -44 PBT13.7042.63 -68 NP3.3927.58 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News