Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalby consolidated net profit declines 87.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Shalby consolidated net profit declines 87.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 267.54 crore

Net profit of Shalby declined 87.71% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 267.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 237.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales267.54237.98 12 OPM %12.2022.15 -PBDT30.5554.93 -44 PBT13.7042.63 -68 NP3.3927.58 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nazara Tech up 4% as arm acquires UK's growth marketing agency for Rs 52-cr

Canada's Oppn leader Poilievre cancels Diwali event, sparks racism charge

GDP growth, inflation among key triggers that may drive mkts in Samvat 2081

SoftBank-backed Swiggy's Rs 11,000-cr IPO key details revealed; check here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drive Sensex 400 pts down to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story