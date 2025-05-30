Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalby reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shalby reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 264.89 crore

Net loss of Shalby reported to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 264.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.60% to Rs 6.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 1086.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 933.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales264.89244.23 8 1086.96933.75 16 OPM %7.8715.92 -12.2018.96 - PBDT15.4937.38 -59 121.49180.44 -33 PBT-0.7421.78 PL 55.73128.19 -57 NP-11.0216.60 PL 6.2284.08 -93

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

