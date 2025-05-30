Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmo Pipes & Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Texmo Pipes & Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 98.59 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 98.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 313.36% to Rs 19.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 391.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 534.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales98.5985.02 16 391.20534.22 -27 OPM %6.716.42 -9.006.23 - PBDT6.574.38 50 31.1326.24 19 PBT3.071.58 94 17.3315.61 11 NP5.94-6.73 LP 19.184.64 313

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

