Texmo Pipes & Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 98.59 croreNet profit of Texmo Pipes & Products reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 98.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 313.36% to Rs 19.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 391.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 534.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
