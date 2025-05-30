Texmo Pipes & Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 98.59 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 98.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 313.36% to Rs 19.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 391.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 534.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

98.5985.02391.20534.226.716.429.006.236.574.3831.1326.243.071.5817.3315.615.94-6.7319.184.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News