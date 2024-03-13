Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Falls 5%

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 67.92% over last one month compared to 4.21% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.11% rise in the SENSEX

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 7055.1. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.19% to quote at 5474.42. The index is up 4.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPI Green Energy Ltd decreased 4.96% and Rattanindia Power Ltd lost 4.67% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 95.86 % over last one year compared to the 27.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 67.92% over last one month compared to 4.21% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.11% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2361 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69804 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8205 on 12 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 600.5 on 14 Mar 2023.

