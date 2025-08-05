Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.69% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.69% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.411.8331.9526.780.760.480.200.120.120.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News