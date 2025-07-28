Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 101.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 101.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 1644.00 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 101.87% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 1644.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1290.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1644.001290.97 27 OPM %3.563.15 -PBDT46.8525.74 82 PBT42.8521.54 99 NP32.4016.05 102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

