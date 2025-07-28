Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 101.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 1644.00 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 101.87% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 1644.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1290.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1644.001290.973.563.1546.8525.7442.8521.5432.4016.05

