Likhami Consulting standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.150.136.6715.380.010.020.010.020.010.02

