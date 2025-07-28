Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 41.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 162.70 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics rose 41.90% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 162.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 140.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.162.70140.2314.9616.7219.4518.233.942.522.541.79

