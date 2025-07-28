TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 36.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 609.30 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 36.22% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 609.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 587.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.609.30587.936.629.2653.8572.2335.2455.0326.6341.75

