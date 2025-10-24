Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 16.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.94% to Rs 131.91 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears declined 16.07% to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 131.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.131.91155.0820.1022.0332.4637.5328.6834.3021.5125.63

