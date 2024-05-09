Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 8701.46 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 1.83% to Rs 1256.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 8701.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8750.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8701.468750.85 -1 OPM %19.4421.31 -PBDT1849.701954.68 -5 PBT1624.091734.51 -6 NP1256.721234.14 2

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

