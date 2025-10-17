Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit rises 4.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 11.42 crore

Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives rose 4.80% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.429.7716.6414.943.923.963.483.642.622.50

