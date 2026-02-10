Shanti Gold International posts PAT of Rs 40.08 crore in Q3

Shanti Gold International has reported 127.97% rise in net profit to Rs 40.08 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 17.58 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operation for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs. 636.93 crore, as against Rs. 303.22 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting a 110.06% growth on a year-on-year basis.

The growth in revenue was fuelled by robust festive and wedding demand, with October recording one of the highest monthly sales in the companys history. Volume growth stood at 31% YoY and 25% QoQ, underscoring strong customer traction.

EBITDA for the quarter grew by 113.83%, reaching Rs. 60.18 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs. 28.14 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA more than doubled YoY, led by favorable gold prices and a stronger product mix, reflecting our ability to capture market opportunities while staying disciplined.

EBITDA margin for Q3 FY26 was 9.45% in Q3 FY26 as against 9.28% in Q3 FY25. Pankajkumar Jagawat, chairman & managing director, Shanti Gold International, said: "The quarter marked a period of strong business momentum for the company, driven by sustained demand from organized jewellery retailers across markets. The ongoing shift towards organized retail, coupled with higher consumer preference for design led and assured quality jewellery, continues to create meaningful opportunities for scalable manufacturing partners such as us. During the quarter, we also announced an additional capacity expansion of approximately 4,000 kg. This expansion is aligned with our medium-term growth strategy and is aimed at strengthening our ability to service our customers better, manage demand more efficiently, and be the preferred supplier for organised retail partners. The added capacity positions us well to capitalise on growing outsourcing opportunities within the jewellery manufacturing ecosystem.