Zaggle enters into co-branding partnership with Euronet Services India

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into an agreement with Euronet Services India to launch co-branded prepaid card solutions for corporates. The offering integrates with Zaggle's spend management platform to deliver enhanced control, real-time visibility, and automated expense management. This aims to simplify enterprise spending while improving compliance and efficiency.
