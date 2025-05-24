Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4387.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4387.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 4108.01 crore

Net profit of Reliance Infrastructure reported to Rs 4387.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 220.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 4108.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4685.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4937.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1608.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 23591.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22066.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4108.014685.96 -12 23591.8822066.86 7 OPM %0.356.77 -15.929.29 - PBDT8074.70161.68 4894 8805.39908.48 869 PBT7714.95-204.78 LP 7384.16-594.27 LP NP4387.08-220.58 LP 4937.52-1608.66 LP

