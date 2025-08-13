Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 90.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.75% to Rs 27.82 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat declined 90.54% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 41.75% to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.8247.760.728.230.574.210.394.000.282.96

