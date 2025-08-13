Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 457.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales rise 547.71% to Rs 87.83 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 457.95% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 547.71% to Rs 87.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.8313.56 548 OPM %15.0717.48 -PBDT13.272.37 460 PBT13.102.33 462 NP9.821.76 458

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

