One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 457.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 547.71% to Rs 87.83 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 457.95% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 547.71% to Rs 87.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.87.8313.5615.0717.4813.272.3713.102.339.821.76

