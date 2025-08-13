Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 59.54 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 59.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.5464.032.79-14.091.71-8.420.19-10.750.19-10.75

