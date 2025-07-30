Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.50 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.62% to Rs 28.73 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Future Tek reported to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.62% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.7325.51-35.19-9.29-8.79-4.15-13.23-9.25-13.50-9.26

