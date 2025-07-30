National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 82.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.91% to Rs 66.66 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide declined 82.48% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.91% to Rs 66.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.66.6673.997.2313.806.4911.671.366.810.895.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News