Dangee Dums reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 7.59 crore

Net profit of Dangee Dums reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.596.90 10 OPM %20.6920.58 -PBDT1.301.18 10 PBT0.20-0.02 LP NP0.150 0

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

