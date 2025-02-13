Dangee Dums reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 7.59 crore

Net profit of Dangee Dums reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.596.9020.6920.581.301.180.20-0.020.150

