Indices opens higher; breadth strong

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 173.76 points or 0.22% to 80,538.70. The Nifty 50 index rose 63.55 points or 0.26% to 24,698.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.20%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,915 shares rose and 859 shares fell. A total of 146 shares were unchanged.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,831.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,845.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 September 2025, provisional data showed.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 1.21% after the company secured order worth Rs 4.43 crore from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways for manufacturing and Supply of 72 sets of seats and berths for LWSCN coaches.
Blue Dart Express jumped 8.29% after the company announced that the average shipment price is set to increase in the range of 9% to 12%, depending on product variabilities and the customers shipping profile, effective from 1 January 2026.
SEPC rose 0.93%. the company secured a Rs 32.6 crore order from Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, for a total consideration of AED 13 million. (Approximately Rs 32.63 crore) for providing engineering services across various ADNOC projects.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.39% to 6.518 from the previous close of 6.517.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7175 compared with its close of 88.7200 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.60% to Rs 114,475.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.21% to 97.95.
The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.62% to 4.161.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 42 cents or 0.60% to $69.71 a barrel.
Global Markets:
Asian market traded mixed on Tuesday as Chinas official reading showed manufacturing activity contracted for a sixth straight month.
The Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index came in at 49.8, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. While still in contraction, the latest reading was the strongest since March.
Meanwhile, private surveyor RatingDogs manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 51.2 for September, marking its highest level since May.
Investors are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australias (RBA) interest rate decision later in the day. As per media reports, the RBA is expected to hold its cash rate steady at 3.6% as high inflation has restricted its ability to loosen monetary policy.
U.S. markets remained cautious as the risk of a government shutdown grew, with Vice President JD Vance warning that talks between President Trump and Democrats had stalled.
A closure would delay key jobs data, leaving the Labor Departments JOLTS report on August openings as the main focus ahead of Fridays September employment report.
Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 rose as Wall Street regained some of its footing after a week in which the artificial intelligence trade lost a bit of steam.
The broad market index climbed 0.26% to finish at 6,661.21, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.48% to close at 22,591.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled up 68.78 points, or 0.15%, at 46,316.07.
