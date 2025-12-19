Mishra Dhatu Nigam secures Rs 122-crore order

Mishra Dhatu Nigam announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 121.75 crore, taking its open order book to around Rs 2,520 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing superalloys, titanium, special-purpose steel, and other special metals.

The company reported a 45.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.96 crore, on a 19% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 207.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 0.19% to close at Rs 291.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News