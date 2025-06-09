Sharp Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Sharp Commercial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.