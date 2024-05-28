Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharp Investments standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sharp Investments standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Sharp Investments rose 110.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 136.36% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.11 118 0.260.11 136 OPM %87.5090.91 -00 - PBDT0.210.10 110 00 0 PBT0.210.10 110 00 0 NP0.210.10 110 00 0

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

