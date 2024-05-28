Sharp Investments standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Sharp Investments rose 110.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 136.36% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.240.110.260.1187.5090.91000.210.10000.210.10000.210.1000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News