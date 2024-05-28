Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tera Software standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Tera Software standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 42.27% to Rs 23.14 crore

Net profit of Tera Software declined 50.86% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.27% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.58% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.53% to Rs 84.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.1440.08 -42 84.48116.58 -28 OPM %8.128.66 -7.82-8.50 - PBDT2.193.60 -39 7.688.89 -14 PBT2.153.54 -39 7.538.66 -13 NP1.723.50 -51 3.453.47 -1

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

