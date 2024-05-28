Tera Software standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.27% to Rs 23.14 crore

Net profit of Tera Software declined 50.86% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.27% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.58% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.53% to Rs 84.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

23.1440.0884.48116.588.128.667.82-8.502.193.607.688.892.153.547.538.661.723.503.453.47

