Indian Bank's total deposits climb 9% YoY to Rs 7.44 lakh crore in Q1

Indian Bank said that its total deposits jumped 9.3% to Rs 7.44 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 6.81 lakh crore as of 30 June 2024.On a sequential basis, the banks deposits increased 0.95% from Rs 7.37 lakh crore as of 31st March 2025.
Total business jumped 10.2% YoY and 1.43% QoQ to Rs 13.44 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025.
Gross advances stood at Rs 6 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, registering the growth of 11.3% YoY and 2.04% QoQ.
Indian Bank is a medium-sized public sector bank offering a wide range of financial products and services, including deposits and loans. Its key business segments comprise Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Other Banking Operations.
The banks net profit jumped 31.56% to Rs 2,956.07 crore on a 10.14% increase in total income to Rs 18,599.16 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip fell 0.65% to end at Rs 545.70 on Friday, 4 April 2025.
