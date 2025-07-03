Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank's total deposits climb 9% YoY to Rs 7.44 lakh crore in Q1

Indian Bank's total deposits climb 9% YoY to Rs 7.44 lakh crore in Q1

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Bank said that its total deposits jumped 9.3% to Rs 7.44 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 6.81 lakh crore as of 30 June 2024.

On a sequential basis, the banks deposits increased 0.95% from Rs 7.37 lakh crore as of 31st March 2025.

Total business jumped 10.2% YoY and 1.43% QoQ to Rs 13.44 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025.

Gross advances stood at Rs 6 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, registering the growth of 11.3% YoY and 2.04% QoQ.

Indian Bank is a medium-sized public sector bank offering a wide range of financial products and services, including deposits and loans. Its key business segments comprise Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Other Banking Operations.

The banks net profit jumped 31.56% to Rs 2,956.07 crore on a 10.14% increase in total income to Rs 18,599.16 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 0.65% to end at Rs 545.70 on Friday, 4 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RVNL appoints Chandan Kumar Verma as CFO

Indian Bank rises as Q4 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 2,956 cr; declares dividend of Rs 16.25/sh

Wall Street Rallies on U.S.-Vietnam Trade Deal; Nasdaq and S&P Surge, Steel Stocks Soar

Biocon's biologics arm gets regulatory approval in EU for Denosumab biosimilars

GMR Airports Ltd Spurts 1.64%

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story