Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 56.54% to Rs 36.61 crore

Net profit of Dam Capital Advisors declined 74.26% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 56.54% to Rs 36.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.14% to Rs 103.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 248.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.6184.23 -57 248.35180.04 38 OPM %36.0358.48 -58.2456.13 - PBDT11.7349.43 -76 144.01101.80 41 PBT9.1247.77 -81 136.9895.47 43 NP8.5033.02 -74 103.7870.53 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 3.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 47.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Piramal Pharma standalone net profit rises 1.53% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story