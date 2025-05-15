Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.54% to Rs 36.61 crore

Net profit of Dam Capital Advisors declined 74.26% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 56.54% to Rs 36.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.14% to Rs 103.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 248.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

