Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 3.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 894.01 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 3.89% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 894.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 834.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.94% to Rs 106.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 3312.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3196.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

