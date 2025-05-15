Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 3.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 3.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 894.01 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 3.89% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 894.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 834.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.94% to Rs 106.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 3312.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3196.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales894.01834.19 7 3312.743196.33 4 OPM %9.539.77 -8.529.09 - PBDT77.3176.61 1 260.91276.07 -5 PBT46.2247.98 -4 140.79160.66 -12 NP34.1335.51 -4 106.43122.25 -13

