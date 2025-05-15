Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.11% to Rs 405.81 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 145.95% to Rs 77.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 405.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 358.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.36% to Rs 229.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 1434.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1393.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

405.81358.781434.151393.9519.3213.4417.7713.3084.5847.36260.29172.8477.3139.52229.78140.9577.3531.45229.59138.01

