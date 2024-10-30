GHCL consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 792.79 crore

Net profit of GHCL rose 8.39% to Rs 154.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 792.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 805.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.792.79805.4226.6126.46224.18217.31196.33191.46154.83142.84

