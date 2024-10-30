Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 37.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 30.35 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast declined 37.72% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.3529.958.6712.922.964.142.343.541.752.81

