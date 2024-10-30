Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 37.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 37.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 30.35 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast declined 37.72% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.3529.95 1 OPM %8.6712.92 -PBDT2.964.14 -29 PBT2.343.54 -34 NP1.752.81 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China launches new crew to its space station to expand exploration

Afcons Infra IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

Samsung's sudden $122 billion wipeout shows cost of sleeping on AI

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story