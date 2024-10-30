Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 37.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 30.35 croreNet profit of Ecoplast declined 37.72% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.3529.95 1 OPM %8.6712.92 -PBDT2.964.14 -29 PBT2.343.54 -34 NP1.752.81 -38
