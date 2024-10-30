Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 63.93 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.23% to Rs 1406.91 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 63.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.23% to Rs 1406.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1832.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1406.911832.5917.2313.85128.7940.00102.4412.2463.93-2.80

