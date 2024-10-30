Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 41.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 661.52 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 41.45% to Rs 17.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 661.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 652.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.661.52652.618.479.8343.8456.9824.6839.3617.1629.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News