Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 41.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 41.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 661.52 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 41.45% to Rs 17.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 661.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 652.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales661.52652.61 1 OPM %8.479.83 -PBDT43.8456.98 -23 PBT24.6839.36 -37 NP17.1629.31 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China launches new crew to its space station to expand exploration

Afcons Infra IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

Samsung's sudden $122 billion wipeout shows cost of sleeping on AI

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story