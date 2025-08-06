Sheela Foam standalone net profit declines 24.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.30% to Rs 696.59 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 24.83% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.30% to Rs 696.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 503.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.696.59503.699.569.4553.7851.0932.2731.7824.1032.06

