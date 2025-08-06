Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.63% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.750.71-42.67-69.01-0.31-0.44-0.33-0.46-0.25-0.35

