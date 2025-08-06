Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 14.47 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp declined 20.00% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 14.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.4711.8774.7179.614.395.574.085.323.003.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News