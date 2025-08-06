Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 14.47 croreNet profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp declined 20.00% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 14.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.4711.87 22 OPM %74.7179.61 -PBDT4.395.57 -21 PBT4.085.32 -23 NP3.003.75 -20
