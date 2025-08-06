Ovobel Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.51% to Rs 60.68 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods remain constant at Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.51% to Rs 60.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.60.6847.597.056.184.854.133.693.742.752.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News