ISF reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 0.43 crore

ISF reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.430.4213.9530.9500.0300.0300.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News