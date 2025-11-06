Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 143.38 crore

Net Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 45.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 143.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.143.38162.06-38.19-16.33-61.48-34.27-63.01-35.77-45.26-26.22

