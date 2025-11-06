MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.18% to Rs 134.36 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies declined 77.36% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.18% to Rs 134.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.134.36187.0812.6519.6814.4633.095.6825.314.2518.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News