Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 70.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 70.37% to Rs 184.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 1281.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1176.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1281.001176.0026.8522.28337.00234.00247.00149.00184.00108.00

