H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.33 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 412.15 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 412.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 378.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales412.15378.51 9 OPM %-7.17-10.90 -PBDT-4.94-9.58 48 PBT-28.17-36.34 22 NP-13.33-25.50 48

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

