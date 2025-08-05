H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.33 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 412.15 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 412.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 378.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.412.15378.51-7.17-10.90-4.94-9.58-28.17-36.34-13.33-25.50

