Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 89.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 89.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 11.71 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 89.64% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales11.7113.07 -10 OPM %6.1516.83 -PBDT1.045.26 -80 PBT0.675.02 -87 NP0.525.02 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 87.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 30.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 403.75% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story