Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 89.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 89.64% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11.7113.076.1516.831.045.260.675.020.525.02

