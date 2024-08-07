Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 12.49% to Rs 92.75 crore

Net loss of Shiva Global Agro Industries reported to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.49% to Rs 92.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.75105.99 -12 OPM %-0.864.06 -PBDT-3.181.50 PL PBT-3.850.79 PL NP-3.590.65 PL

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

