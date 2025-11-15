Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 42.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.79% to Rs 85.01 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries declined 42.49% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.79% to Rs 85.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.85.01102.167.345.833.074.921.633.981.342.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News