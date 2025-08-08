Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.20% to Rs 14814.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company rose 52.59% to Rs 1091.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 715.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 14814.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12223.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14814.0012223.0012.3510.201664.001137.001480.00973.001091.00715.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News