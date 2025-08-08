Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the June 2025 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 1040.46 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 21.32% to Rs 73.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1040.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 968.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1040.46968.64 7 OPM %14.3812.96 -PBDT124.98103.22 21 PBT90.5375.65 20 NP73.2560.38 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the June 2025 quarter

The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 128.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 30.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 95.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 32.65% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story