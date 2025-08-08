India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 1040.46 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 21.32% to Rs 73.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1040.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 968.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1040.46968.6414.3812.96124.98103.2290.5375.6573.2560.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News